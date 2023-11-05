Cannot allow tents on streets as 'lifestyle choice': UK Interior Minister to propose new laws

Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman announced Saturday (Nov 4) that she will propose new legislation aiming at limiting the use of tents by homeless individuals on streets. This came as she cited concerns that some view living in tents on streets as a "lifestyle choice."

She said that the tents on public streets are mostly occupied by individuals from abroad.

"But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice," she said.

While the minister teased the proposal she also claimed that the state is always there to address the issue of homelessness and support those who are genuinely forced to live on streets.

Braverman also voiced her apprehension that if the government didn't take action, British cities could follow the example of cities in the United States, such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, where "weak policies" contributed to increased crime and drug abuse.

Government support

The interior minister pointed out that there are alternatives available for people who do not wish to live on the streets. She also said that the government is collaborating with local authorities to enhance support systems for homeless people.

"What I want to stop, and what the law abiding majority wants us to stop, is those who cause nuisance and distress to other people by pitching tents in public spaces, aggressively begging, stealing, taking drugs, littering, and blighting our communities," Braverman added.

Opposition criticism

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, criticised Braverman's statement, asserting that "rough sleeping is not a 'lifestyle choice'." He also attributed the rise in homelessness to the policies of the Conservative government.

Homelessness charity Shelter also criticised Braverman's comments and said "Let's make it clear: living on the streets is not a 'lifestyle choice' - it is a sign of failed government policy."

The government's new legislative agenda will be presented in the King's Speech on Tuesday (Nov 7).

(With inputs from agencies)