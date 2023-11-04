Sudan shelling claims 15 lives in Khartoum as RSF makes advances in Darfur

At least 15 civilians died after their homes were struck by shellings on Saturday (Nov 4) in Khartoum, media reports said citing a medical source. The victims' bodies were transported to Al-Nau Hospital in Omdurman district. This incident occurred as paramilitary forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), reported gains in Darfur.

A long-standing conflict has been ongoing since April, pitting the forces of Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, against his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Also Read | UAE calls for US to push for quick end to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

This power struggle has led to significant damage to essential services in Sudan, resulting in the destruction of entire neighbourhoods in the capital and the extensive western region of Darfur. The conflict has claimed over 10,400 lives, with more than 6 million people displaced within and outside Sudan.

Negotiations in Jeddah

Representatives of the warring factions are currently engaged in negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with mediation from Saudi Arabia and the United States.

However, the fighting continues unabated within Sudan, undermining the prospects for peace.

Also Read | Pennsylvania nurse faces new charges, confesses attempting to kill 17 patients

The RSF has been steadily advancing on army bases in Darfur. They recently announced that it has "liberated" an army base in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur. This is the same area where a communications blackout is ongoing.

A new investigation has been launched by the International Criminal Court into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. This comes amid reports of ethnically motivated killings by the RSF and allied militias.

Watch | Hamas-run health authority in Gaza say the death toll has crossed 9,000 × US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed grave concerns over signs of an "imminent large-scale attack" in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, warning that such an attack would endanger countless civilians, including displaced persons.

Sudan's civilians are facing a dire humanitarian crisis. As per US officials, the primary goal at present is to facilitate humanitarian assistance and secure a sustainable ceasefire.