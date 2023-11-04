Pennsylvania nurse faces new charges, confesses attempting to kill 17 patients

Heather Pressdee, a Pennsylvania nurse who was previously charged with killing two patients through lethal insulin doses, has now been hit with new charges. In the latest, she confessed to attempting to kill 19 people at different rehabilitation centers where she worked, leading to 17 patient deaths. The charges were announced by prosecutors on Thursday (Nov 2).

Pressdee had previously been charged in May for mistreating three patients, two of whom died. Now the new charges filed against Pressdee include two counts of first-degree murder, 17 counts of attempted murder, and 19 counts of neglect of a care-dependent person. The nurse's vicious actions, which started in 2020 carried on till 2023.

According to the prosecutors, the nurse is facing first-degree murder charges which are backed by physical evidence of the cause of death, and attempted murder charges which applied to cases where victims either survived the excessive insulin doses or the cause of death couldn't be determined.

Nurse's mistreatment

Her alleged misconduct involved a pattern of administering insulin during overnight shifts with low staffing would not trigger immediate hospitalisation. In cases where she believed the victim might survive, she reportedly took additional measures to try to kill them, such as administering a second dose of insulin or using an air embolism, as per the criminal complaint.

Her nursing license has also been suspended.

Pressdee's alleged abuse occurred while she was employed as a registered nurse at several facilities, including Concordia at Rebecca Residence, Belair Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Quality Life Services - Chicora, Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She is in custody at Butler County Prison without bail. It is not known whether she has made a plea.

Pressdee's attorneys, Jim DePasquale and Phil DiLucente, in a statement reportedly said, "This a very complex and serious matter. Ms. Pressdee had her formal arraignment yesterday on the first set of charges, previously filed by the PA Attorney General's office and in addition had her preliminary hearing on the new set of homicide and attempted homicide charges."

"The goal from the very beginning of these matters was to not have the death penalty imposed. We are in pursuit of that goal,” the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)