UAE calls for US to push for quick end to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

The diplomatic adviser to the president of UAE on Saturday (Nov 4) called for the United States to push for an immediate end to the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

He further said that if the US fails to find a process to end the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict then it would be seen as ineffective.

Anwar Gargash also stated that Israel's policy of restraint, which has been the "hallmark" of the Palestinian issue for the past twenty years, had fallen and called for a new policy that takes refugees, borders and East Jerusalem into consideration.

"US involvement will be seen by when we end this war, the quicker the better, and whether we can have another you know, sort of process at problem-solving, at issue solving," he said at a policy conference in the capital Abu Dhabi.

"If this crisis continues, and especially the humanitarian side, and if this crisis, brings us back full circle, to the old containment policy of pre-Seventh of October, I think the American role here is not going to be, forget right and wrong, is not going to be seen as effective," he added.

UAE warns against risk of regional spillover

The United Arab Emirates on Friday (Nov 3) warned against a risk of regional spillover from the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas further adding that it was making efforts "relentlessly" towards a humanitarian ceasefire.

"As we continue working to stop this war we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point," Noura Al Kaabi, a minister of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a policy conference in the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi.

"The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as well as the risk that extremist groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence."

As per news agency Reuters reports, the UAE said that it has planned to treat 1,000 Palestinian children from Gaza, but did not elaborate on how the kids would leave the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"We are working relentlessly to reach an immediate and full humanitarian ceasefire so life-saving aid could be delivered to the Gaza Strip," Al Kaabi said.

She further called for the safety of civilians and said that the upsurge in violence was an outcome of "decades of long failure" to find a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.