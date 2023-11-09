India to be included in UK safe states list, no asylum rights for country's illegal migrants

The government of the United Kingdom has proposed plans as per which India will be included in the expanded list of safe states which will escalate the process of bringing illegal Indian migrants back to their country and rule out their chances of getting asylum in Britain.



In the draft legislation, which was tabled in the House of Commons on Wednesday, India and Georgia were the countries which were proposed to be added to the list.



The UK Home Office stated that step is being taken to strengthen the immigration system of the country and help in preventing abuse by people, who make unfounded protection claims.



“We must stop people making dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK from fundamentally safe countries,” stated UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman.



“Expanding this list will allow us to more swiftly remove people with no right to be here and sends a clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot stay. We remain committed to delivering the measures in our Illegal Migration Act, which will play a part in the fight against illegal migration,” she added.

ALSO READ | US, UK support Canada amid row with India over curtailed diplomatic presence

The step is in accordance with the measures being taken to meet the pledge of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “stop the boats” of migrants which are illegally reaching the shores of the country.



The Home Office stated that there has been an increase in Indian and Georgian small boat arrivals over the last year.



"Deeming these countries safe will mean that if an individual arrives illegally from either one, we will not admit their claim to the UK asylum system,” the Home Office stated.

Proposal to pass through UK parliament

Other nations which have been marked as safe by the UK include Switzerland and Albania, along with the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) states.

WATCH | Former UK PM Boris Johnson claims Rishi Sunak was a 'stooge' put in place by Cummings A country gets added to the safe states list of the United Kingdom, which is known legislatively as Section 80AA, if the Home Secretary feels that the country is eligible for the list and there is no risk of persecution of its nationals, and sending back the nationals to that country does not go against the UK’s obligations under the Human Rights Convention.



"The Home Office has rigorously assessed India and Georgia and determined that both meet these criteria,” the Home Office stated.



The proposal will now pass through the parliament and debates will take place on the issue in both Houses of Parliament before the legislation comes into force.



The latest step of the UK government falls within the Illegal Migration Act 2023, which is aimed to "stop the boats" through a change in laws so that people who travel to the UK illegally can get detained and then go back to their home country swiftly.