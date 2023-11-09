It will be advantage New Zealand in the race for the semifinal sport in the ODI World Cup after the Kiwis registered a big five-wicket win against Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With bearings on the last remaining semifinal spot, New Zealand registered the win with 26.4 overs to spare and in the process boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR). The win also means, Pakistan and Afghanistan now need to win by a big margin to book a semifinal berth.

New Zealand have final say

Having been on a losing streak of four matches, the Blackcaps needed to win at any cost to stand a chance of reaching a record-equaling ninth semifinal. Trent Boult was the architect-in-chief of the win as he helped his side reduce Sri Lanka to 171 runs having been bowled out in 46.4 overs. Boult ended with figures of 37/3 while there were two wickets each for Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Rachin Ravindra.

Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Lanka having scored 51 runs off 28 deliveries while also bringing up the fastest fifty of the tournament. Maheesh Theekshana scored 38 to show little resilience but ultimately was undone as wickets kept on falling at the other end.

In response, New Zealand openers Devon Conway (45) and Rachin Ravindra (42) laid the foundation for the win as they stitched 86 runs for the opening wicket. Skipper Kane Williamson (14), Mark Champman (7) and Daryl Mitchell (43) then helped their side get over the line as the Kiwis won by five wickets and 26.4 overs to spare.

New Zealand in pole position