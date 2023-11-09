Want Pakistan to reach ODI World Cup semi-finals and play India, says former captain Sourav Ganguly

Pakistan have a complex road ahead in the ODI World Cup 2023 edition. With one game to go, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green need a win, versus England in their remaining tie, and also hope for New Zealand and Afghanistan's exit to grab the leftover fourth semi-final spot. Ahead of their next outing, on Saturday (Nov 11), former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has backed the Men in Green to reach the top four and play India in a high-voltage semi-final.

"I want Pakistan to reach the semi-finals and play India. It can't be a bigger semi-final than that," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

The last time when India hosted the 50-over World Cup, in 2011, along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, they faced arch-rivals Pakistan in the second semi-final and went past them by 29 runs in Mohali. As India are set to finish first and Pakistan can only take the fourth remaining slot, they can meet in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

It is to be noted that Pakistan's semi-final will only take place in Kolkata, due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, Ganguly was spoke at length about Rohit Sharma-led Team India's performance, who are on an eight-match winning streak in the ten-team tournament at home.