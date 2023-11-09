CWC 2023: Ben Stokes wants to make sure England qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy - Jos Buttler

Match 40 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition saw the defending champions England beat the Netherlands by 160 runs at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Wednesday (Nov 8). Jos Buttler & Co. have had a pathetic run in the ongoing ten-team tournament and endured a five-match losing streak before beating the Dutch line-up convincingly courtesy of Ben Stokes' maiden World Cup ton (108).

The win comes at a very crucial time for the one-time ODI WC winners. England were eliminated from this year's World Cup after a 33-run defeat to Australia but need to sign off with two back-to-back wins in order to secure qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Thus, they turned up against Scott Edwards & Co. on Wednesday. Batting first, they rode on Dawid Malan's 87, Stokes' 108 and Chris Woakes' 51 to post 339 for 9 before bundling out the opposition for a paltry 179 (with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid taking three wickets each).

After the game, captain Buttler made it clear that Stokes -- who recently confirmed that he will undergo a knee surgery post the World Cup -- is here with the side till the end of their run as he wants the team to make it to the Champions Trophy.

Buttler said in the post-match presser, "No, it's not his style at all (to leave the tournament and regain full fitness for next year's away Tests versus India). He's here to play in the World Cup. He wants to be here and they say it's important for us to try and qualify for that Champions Trophy and he wants to make sure we try and achieve that."

At the post-match ceremony, Stokes said, "More pleased with the victory (than scoring a century), it has been a tough World Cup for us. It was a nice wicket to bat on, had some tennis-ball bounce. We (Woakes and himself) built a good partnership, whenever there was pressure building I had a look at the scoreboard and reminded myself there was a lot of time remaining (in the innings). Tried to take it deep and cash in later. He (Woakes) is a genuine all-rounder for us, he has been a great cricketer for England over the last 2-3 years and today he proved it."