CWC 2023: Will Pakistan qualify for semi-finals if New Zealand vs Sri Lanka is washed out?

Match 41 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition is between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the iconic M Chinaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru. The clash holds a lot of significance for both sides as Kane Williamson & Co. have a leftover semi-final spot up for grabs whereas Kusal Mendis-led Lankans need a win to confirm a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The clash will also be keenly watched by Babar Azam's Pakistan as they will be hoping for Sri Lanka's win over the Kiwis. As of now, three out of the four semi-final slots have been booked -- by India, South Africa and Australia respectively -- but there is a three-way tussle between the Kiwis, Men in Green and Afghanistan for the remaining fourth spot (with all of them tied at 8 points). The Black Caps will progress ahead with a convincing win. But with rain threat looming large on the NZ vs SL tie, it can be advantage Pakistan.

Incase the NZ vs SL match is washed out, the former will end with 9 points (with both sharing a point each). Thus, Pakistan will only need to beat England, in their last league game on Saturday (Nov 11) in Kolkata, to progress ahead. On the other hand, they will hope for Afghanistan to lose to South Africa, on Friday (Nov 10) in Ahmedabad, or not win by a big margin as the Afghans are already way behind in terms of Net Run Rate (NRR), i.e. -0.338.

At present, NZ's NRR is +0.398 whereas it is +0.036 for Pakistan. While NZ have a good chance, rain might play spoilsport. For Pakistan, they do seem to have luck on their side but will still need to beat defending champions England even if SL beat NZ or the game is washed out. Incase the Kiwis beat the Lankans, Pakistan will have to beat the English line-up by a huge margin.