Meg Lanning, Australia women's star player, announces shock retirement from international cricket

Australia women's team star Meg Lanning has announced a shock retirement from the international cricket. Lanning, one of the most successful skippers of Australia, has been away from the game for last 18 months, having taken two extended breaks for different reasons.

Lanning acknowledged that she has been thinking about stepping away from the game for the last year and a half and it was in last 48 hours that she made up her mind.

"I've come to the realisation that I've probably been trying to convince myself a little bit over the last 18 months why I should keep playing and what it is that I want to achieve," Lanning said.

"I'm not someone who can do things half-in half-out. I've battled away a little bit trying to work all that out. But it sort of became quite clear, particularly over the last couple of days that this was the right call and what I'm ready for.

"Since I've made the decision I've certainly felt a little bit relieved, I guess, to have made a call and be a little bit clearer on what the next little bit looks like," she added.

31-year-old Lanning captained Australia women's team in 182 games - the third most for the nation after Ricky Ponting's 323 and Allan Border's 271 across all formats.

Lanning was Australia's skipper for 100 T20Is, 78 ODIs and four Tests. In these matches, she managed to win 76 T20Is, 69 ODI, and one Test as well.