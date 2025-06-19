/Top 10 world news: Israel-Iran war updates; Russia warns US against 'military action' in Tehran, and more

The United States and Iran have been in direct contact several times since Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites last week. These talks come amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.



Russia has issued a strong warning to the United States not to take military action against Iran. Amid rising speculation that Washington might join Israel’s strikes, Moscow’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation.”

As the war in the Middle East intensifies, Israel on Thursday (June 19) carried out strikes on Iran's Arak heavy water reactor with an aim to halt any potential plutonium production, which could be further used in nuclear weapons development.

Amid high tensions between Israel and Iran, Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. While one Israeli military spokesperson claimed that Bushehr had been struck, another official later called it a “mistake” and refused to confirm or deny the report.

The chief of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Major General Shlomi Binder, revealed on Thursday that the IDF had eliminated 30 Iranian commanders in its initial strikes last Friday but had named only eight top generals killed that morning, and said they must “hunt down” the fleeing Iranian military commanders, wherever they are. “We struck the Quds Force very hard on the first night. This includes roughly 30 commanders, the names that were published are those of the more senior ones. But we’re talking about Chiefs of Staff and Air Force Commanders,” he said.

US President Donald Trump's administration has announced to end the national LGBTQ youth suicide lifeline in 30 days. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) put out on Tuesday (June 17, 2025) that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will not use its LGBTQ youth services. As of July 17, the "Press 3" option, which connected callers to counselors trained to support LGBTQ youth, will no longer be available.

A SpaceX Starship prototype erupted into flames during a routine test at the company's facility in Tesla late Wednesday night (June 18). As it exploded, the rocket was seen bursting into a giant ball of fire during the test. The incident has raised concerns about the timeline for SpaceX's next launch attempt.

The Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once again proven that they care for every citizen of the country. Over 110 Indian students which included 94 Kashmiri students were evacuated from the war zone to India and many of them have already reached Kashmir.

Sitaare Zameen Par director on working with Aamir Khan, power of cinema & more

Filmmaker RS Prasanna believes cinema plays an important role in starting important conversations and forging relationships. His latest film Sitaare Zameen Par- featuring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh- is hours away from release and while the director feels it is a big responsibility to be working with Aamir- he is confident that the film, much like his debut Bollywood feature Shubh Mangal Savdhan, will start an important conversation about inclusivity.

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Match Prediction: What should India do after winning toss

India are ready to start a new journey in Test cricket with a five-match series against England, starting on June 20 (Wednesday). The team will play under their new captain, Shubman Gill. This is India’s first Test series after a 162-day break. The last time they played a Test was in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25). Looking at the last five Test matches at Headingley, teams that batted second have won four times. Teams batting first have won just once. This shows that the toss will be very important, as the pitch mostly helps teams that bat second.