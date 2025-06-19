/SpaceX Starship explodes into massive fireball in Texas, black smoke engulfs sky - WATCH

A SpaceX Starship prototype erupted into flames during a routine test at the company's facility in Tesla late Wednesday night (June 18). As it exploded, the rocket was seen bursting into a giant ball of fire during the test. The incident has raised concerns about the timeline for SpaceX's next launch attempt.

The shocking video has been going viral on social media, showing the Starship 36 rocket, that was undergoing a static fire test at Elon Musk's Starbase site, and its nose suddenly burst open.

Even there was a flash on the screen for a moment as the blast happened. As the light faded, a giant fireball spread across the ground while thick black smoke engulfed into the sky.

This test is done as final systems check before flight. As it exploded, no injuries have been reported.

"On Wednesday, June 18 at approximately 11 p.m. CT, the Starship preparing for the tenth flight test experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase. A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for," SpaceX said in a post on X.

SpaceX stressed there was no threat to nearby communities and urged the public to stay away from the site.

It added that the Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials.

In a post on Facebook, the Cameron County Precinct 1 constable’s office stated that SpaceX's Ship 36 "suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded" shortly after 11 pm.