What SpaceX learnt from Starship’s crash over the Indian ocean?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 29, 2025, 01:05 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 01:05 IST

SpaceX’s Starship exploded over the Indian Ocean just 30 minutes after launch, but the test still showed major progress. With more flights planned soon, the mission to make space travel cheaper and reach.

SpaceX Starship: Ambition Meets Setback
1 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters | X)

SpaceX’s Starship rocket, designed to make space travel cheap and reusable, exploded over the Indian Ocean just 30 minutes after launch, marking another dramatic test.
What Went Wrong This Time?
2 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)

Elon Musk revealed that leaks caused the loss of main tank pressure during the coast and re-entry phase. This led to Starship spinning out of control and breaking apart as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere.
A Big Step Forward Despite the Crash
3 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)

Musk called the flight a “big improvement”. Starship reached the planned engine cutoff, and there was no major loss of heat shield tiles key progress over earlier attempts.
Why Starship Matters So Much
4 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)

Starship is the world’s most powerful rocket, built to carry people and cargo to the Moon and Mars. Its two stages the Super Heavy booster and Starship spacecraft are both designed to be fully reusable.
The Indian Ocean Splashdown
5 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

SpaceX lost contact with the lower-stage booster during descent. Instead of a controlled splashdown, both stages were lost, but the upper stage did reach space before failing.
What’s Next for Starship?
6 / 7
(Photograph:SpaceX)

Musk promised faster progress, with the next three test flights planned every three to four weeks. Each flight brings new data and upgrades, moving closer to safe, routine space launches.
The Dream: Making Life Multiplanetary
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Starship’s mission is central to Musk’s dream of sending humans to Mars and beyond. Despite setbacks, every test brings SpaceX closer to making history and changing how we explore the universe.

