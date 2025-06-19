/No more suicide prevention lifeline for LGBTQ+ in US? Trump announces new anti-DEI policy - Here's all you need to know

US President Donald Trump's administration has announced to end the national LGBTQ youth suicide lifeline in 30 days. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) put out on Tuesday (June 17, 2025) that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will not use its LGBTQ youth services. As of July 17, the "Press 3" option, which connected callers to counselors trained to support LGBTQ youth, will no longer be available.

The agency ruled out that it will no longer isolate services for LGB+ youth, choosing instead to support all individuals seeking help, including those previously assisted through the "Press 3" option. As part of this change, the "T" for transgender in the LGBTQ initialism will be dropped. The "Press 3" option was initially launched in 2022 as part of a pilot programme under a government contract with the Trevor Project, according to a report in NBC News.

The Trevor Project acts as an organisation focused on suicide prevention and crisis support for LGBTQ youth. Through this platform, a distressed LGBTQ individual could dial 988 and select option 3 to speak with trained counsellors supporting those who are up to 25 years of age.

Initially, the Trevor Project was a youth-centered service. Today, it is one of the seven centres comprising the LGBTQ Youth Subnetwork. The initiative stemmed from legislation signed during Donald Trump’s first term, which acknowledged the significantly higher suicide rates among LGBTQ youth.

The agency, SAMHSA, stated that the affected youth can still get support, but from the general hotline number. “Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. Anyone who calls the lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help,” the agency said.

Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black described the decision as “devastating,” emphasising that suicide prevention should prioritise people over politics. He pointed out that the programme has already supported more than 1.3 million LGBTQ youth with critical, life-saving services.

“The administration’s decision to remove a bipartisan, evidence-based service that has effectively supported a high-risk group of young people through their darkest moments is incomprehensible. The fact that this news comes to us halfway through Pride Month is callous — as is the administration’s choice to remove the ‘T’ from the acronym ‘LGBTQ+’ in their announcement. Transgender people can never, and will never, be erased," Black said.

He demanded that Congress reverse the decision, and assured that this project will continue to assist those who will be in distress. “I want every LGBTQ+ young person to know that you are worthy, you are loved, and you belong — despite this heartbreaking news. The Trevor Project’s crisis counselors are here for you 24/7, just as we always have been, to help you navigate anything you might be feeling right now,” Black added.

A spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget claimed that funding would continue for 988 Lifeline, news agency Reuters reported. "The president's Budget funds the 988 at $520 million – the same number as under (former President Joe) Biden. It does not, however, grant taxpayer money to a chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by 'counselors' without consent or knowledge of their parents," the spokesman added.

Ever since Donald Trump took office in January, he has signed several multiple executive orders that restrict transgender rights and dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion practices in the government and private sector. The Trump administration claims its actions promote fairness, whereas civil rights and LGBTQ+ advocates argue that these decisions put marginalised groups at greater risk.