/Kashmiri students evacuated from Iran have arrive in Valley, thankful to Modi government for swift evacuation

The Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once again proven that they care for every citizen of the country. Over 110 Indian students which included 94 Kashmiri students were evacuated from the war zone to India and many of them have already reached Kashmir.

Humaira Saadiq and Sheikh Afsa, two medical college friends from Kashmir Valley studying in Iran consider themselves lucky to be rescued by the Government of India from the war-torn Iran. Moving from one city to another and crossing the Iran border to Armenia took these girls four days to be finally airlifted by an Indian Aircraft to return to their native country.

The Kashmiri students upon their arrival in Kashmir Valley appreciated the Indian embassy for arranging transport to airports and ensuring security amid the conflict. They also showed immense gratitude for the coordination of the central government. The leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was praised for their herculean efforts that enabled the students to return safely to their country.

''I am feeling very good and calm. It was a very hectic journey for us. I am feeling very calm to see my parents and be back home. 110 percent efforts were made by the Indian government to evacuate us. It did everything in their control to evacuate us from Iran. We are very thankful to them. We did not get any sleep, and sometimes we didn't get food or water, but we carried on with the hope of seeing our parents and we made it. It's a very bad situation, we didn't feel that we would survive such a situation, but we did, '' Humaira Saadiq, a student said.

Many students were sent to Kashmir via buses arranged by the Omar Abdullah government while many took flights to reach home today only. These students have gone through a lot of traumas during the last four days moving from one city to another and crossing the Iran border. They are relieved to be back home.

''I am relieved that I am home. Our family was in so much distress due to us. We were trying to calm them and telling them that we were safe, but our parents had a lot of concern. We are so happy to be finally with them and feel very very safe. Mentally we are so much distressed due to the situation. The last few days were very disturbing. We were so terrified after seeing the bombings. The MEA did so much for us, '' said another student Sheikh Afsa.