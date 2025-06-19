/Israel-Iran war: Russia warns US against 'military action' in Iran - Why Putin doesn't want Trump to step in

Russia has issued a strong warning to the United States not to take military action against Iran. Amid rising speculation that Washington might join Israel’s strikes, Moscow’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation.”

The warning follows remarks from US President Donald Trump, who said, “I may do it, I may not do it,” about joining the strikes on Iran.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also on Wednesday warned the US, saying, “We caution Washington against even speculative, hypothetical options of this kind. It would be a step that would radically destabilise the entire situation.”

Why does Russia care so much about Iran?

Iran is one of Russia’s most important allies in the region. The two countries recently signed a strategic partnership agreement, and their military ties have grown significantly in recent years.

Although Putin has not sent military support to Iran following the Israeli air strikes, the Kremlin has taken a firm position in backing Tehran diplomatically.

Putin recently confirmed that Iran had “not asked us about this” when asked whether Tehran had requested Russian military aid. He also clarified that their treaty is not a mutual defence pact.

Still, Russia sees Iran as a vital strategic partner, both politically and economically, and does not want to see it destabilised.

What is Russia afraid might happen?

Russia is concerned that a US military intervention in Iran could spiral into a much larger regional conflict. Zakharova called such a move “an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences.”

One fear is that any attack could lead to widespread instability across the Middle East, including direct risks to Russian personnel and interests in the region. Russia also worries that a US-led regime change could replace Iran’s current leadership with a government hostile to Moscow.

There are additional safety concerns too, especially regarding Russian nuclear experts working at Iranian sites. A US strike could jeopardise their security.

How does US involvement threaten Russia’s influence in the region?

A direct US military role would undermine Russia’s efforts to position itself as a key power broker in the Middle East. Putin has spent years building relationships in the Middle East, balancing ties in a volatile region to boost Russia’s global influence.

Russia’s military intervention in Syria in 2015 helped expand its presence and influence. Putin has also tried to maintain dialogue with all sides. Speaking to both Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian in recent days.

However, if the US launches strikes and takes the lead, Russia’s image as a neutral mediator and regional player could suffer.

Is Putin offering to mediate?

Putin has tried to present himself as a potential peacemaker in the conflict. He spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and both leaders “strongly condemn Israel’s actions,” according to the Kremlin.

Putin also made mediation offers to both Iran and Israel, hoping to use Russia’s historical ties with both nations to calm tensions.

But Western leaders, including President Trump and France’s Emmanuel Macron, have dismissed Putin’s efforts. Trump told reporters, “He actually offered to help mediate, I said, ‘do me a favour, mediate your own.’”