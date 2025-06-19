/What is Iran's Arak nuclear reactor? Tehran's second pathway to a potential nuclear bomb | EXPLAINED

As the war in the Middle East intensifies, Israel on Thursday (June 19) carried out strikes on Iran's Arak heavy water reactor with an aim to halt any potential plutonium production, which could be further used in nuclear weapons development.

Originally called Arak, but now named Khondab, the water reactor was attacked in an Israeli attack. Iranian media said that air defences were activated in the area of the Khondab nuclear facility, while two projectiles hit an area close to it.

This comes after an Iranian missile hit a hospital in the southern part of the country causing "extensive damage".

Before striking, Israel warned that it would attack the facility while urging people to flee the area.

What is Arak heavy water reactor?

The Arak Nuclear Complex is located in the Western part of Iran, around 280 kilometres from Tehran. It comprises of a heavy-water experimental reactor and an adjacent production plant.

Heavy water works as a coolant in reactor, while also enabling the production of plutonium, a fissile material, which is a second pathway to a potential nuclear bomb.

Iran can also pursue a nuclear weapon and the plutonium will help in developing a nuclear bomb without enriching uranium. The international community has raised concerns over the Arak reactor as they know that other countries have used such reactors to produce plutonium for building nuclear weapons.

Iran began developing the Arak facility secretly in 2003. Tehran agreed to redesign the reactor and restrict its operations in exchange for relief from economic sanctions, as per the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In the middle, even the UK joined Iran to help them redesign the Arak reactor to limit the amount of plutonium produced.

Why was Arak reactor hit?

The Israeli military said it specifically targeted “the structure of the reactor’s core seal, which is a key component in plutonium production”.

"The strike targeted the component intended for plutonium production, in order to prevent the reactor from being restored and used for nuclear weapons development," Israel said.