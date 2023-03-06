Top 10 world news: Iran's judiciary to punish women over dress code, Indonesia landslides kill 15, & more

As protests continue in Iran over suspected poison attacks on schoolgirls, Iran's Judiciary on Monday said that women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished. The further clampdown on women's rights in Iran comes less than a year after Mahsa Amini's death. Meanwhile, at least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured in a massive landslide triggered by incessant rains in Serasan Island, in Riau Islands Province, Indonesia.

Amoung other news, the drama continued in Pakistan over Imran Khan a day after he dodged his arrest. Islamabad court rejected a plea filed by the former prime minister where he sought suspension of a non-bailable warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana case.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday (March 6) that women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished, reported Iran's official IRNA news agency. The report has come less than a year after Mahsa Amini's death.

At least 15 people were killed and more than dozens injured after a landslide caused by incessant rains struck Serasan Island, Riau Islands Province—one of the outermost islands in Indonesia.

A court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad has rejected a plea filed by former prime minister Imran Khan seeking suspension of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case.

Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday (March 6) that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Mariuopol, a city in southern Ukraine. His visit has come about a year after Russian forces besieged the city, levelling it to the ground.





Twitter chief Elon Musk, on early Sunday (March 6) confirmed that users on the microblogging platform can send “longform tweets” with up to 10,000 characters. While responding to a user’s question, Musk also said that the feature would be rolled out “soon” without giving any specific timeline.

Japan may disappear if the current trend of falling birth rate continues, warned Masako Mori, an upper house lawmaker and former minister who advises Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the falling birthrate problem.

Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng on Monday said that the country should prepare itself for a “sudden entry” of the Chinese military into its air and sea space, and pressed for increased military exchanges with the US.

Steve Smith is set to lead Australia in the fourth and final Test versus India as well, with regular skipper Pat Cummins to remain in Australia with his ailing mother. The Aussie speedster's mother Maria is ill with breast cancer and is in palliative care, as reported by Cricket Australia.

Rapper GloRilla, a Memphis native, was performing at the Rochester Main Street Armory, New York on Sunday when false fears of a shooting caused a stampede, killing one person and injuring eight others, according to Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has returned with a new identity, a new love interest and a new serial murderer to confront. Joe's aspirations for a fresh life in the UK were dashed when he found himself in the sights of the 'Eat The Rich' killer, who was eager to become best friends with him after fleeing the California carnage of season three. What does Joe intend to do now that he knows who they are?

