1 dead, 8 injured in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York

Rapper GloRilla, a Memphis native, was performing at the Rochester Main Street Armory, New York on Sunday when false fears of a shooting caused a stampede, killing one person and injuring eight others, according to Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams.

So far, the police have found no evidence to support that a shooting had occurred inside the concert venue, featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, the department said.

The incident was first reported around 11 PM on Sunday. Officers were told that gunshots were fired inside the venue, however, the initial investigation revealed that the injuries weren't consistent with gunshot wounds.

"The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots," Adams said.

After the incident, the rapper took to Twitter and wrote, "I’m just now hearing about what happened w** praying everybody is ok. (sic)" Check it out below!

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla made headlines in 2022 when her song "F.N.F. (Let’s Go)" with Hitkidd got a Grammy nomination for best rap performance.

Fatal crowd surges have been a recurring disaster at concerts and other big events in the United States and around the world, including a 2021 concert by rapper Travis Scott in which 10 people died.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE