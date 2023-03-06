YOU Season 4, Part II Release Date: When & How to Watch YOU Season 4, Part II, Check release date on Netflix

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has returned with a new identity, a new love interest and a new serial murderer to confront. Joe's aspirations for a fresh life in the UK were dashed when he found himself in the sights of the 'Eat The Rich' killer, who was eager to become best friends with him after fleeing the California carnage of season three. What does Joe intend to do now that he knows who they are?

The season four cast of You began with several characters. However, surprise, surprise, a handful of them did not survive until the end of Part One. In the second part of season four, the cast of YOU might see new additions.

Soon, part II of season 4 of YOU will answer all your curious questions.

Where can I watch YOU Season 4 Part II?

You can stream all the episodes of YOU on Netflix. You can subscribe to their membership and binge-watch the entire show or the upcoming season on the OTT platform. Netflix has not announced a season five yet. The information will be available only after all the episodes of YOU are out on Netflix.

When can I watch YOU Season 4, Part II?

On February 9, 2023, Netflix released the first five episodes of YOU season four. But we had to wait a month to see what happens next in Joe's journey, with You season four, part II set to premiere on March 9, 2023.

Season four filming officially began on March 22, 2022, in London. The Netflix crew tweeted a clapperboard from the set with the date written on it. Naturally, the board was splattered with blood. After all, this is Joe we're talking about.

Who is in YOU Season 4 Part II?

Here's the cast of YOU Season Part II.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate

Lukas Gage as Adam

Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe

Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia

Ben Wiggins as Roald