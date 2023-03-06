Taiwan’s defence minister warns China may make ‘sudden entry’

Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng on Monday said that the country should prepare itself for a “sudden entry” of the Chinese military into its air and sea space, and pressed for increased military exchanges with the US.

Addressing the lawmakers in parliament, Chiu said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might find excuses to enter areas close to Taiwan’s territorial air and sea space.

“The PLA might make a sudden entry into Taiwan’s contiguous zone and get close to its territory”, which the island defines as 22km (12 nautical miles) from its coast, he said, according to AFP news agency

“[I] specifically make these comments this year, meaning they are making such preparations…Looking forward, they would use force if they really have to,” Chiu was quoted as saying.

He also raised concerns over China announcing that it would increase the military spending 7.2 per cent to 1.55 trillion yuan ($225 billion), while indicating that Beijing was "preparing for the use of force if necessary" to potentially capture the self-ruled island.

"It seems the other side is preparing for the use of force if necessary in the future."

Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by China, which views the democratically ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a daily briefing said that Beijing “will take firm measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

In recent years, China has intensified its military activities around Taiwan, including almost daily air force incursions into the island’s air defence identification zone.

China has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve unification with Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies)