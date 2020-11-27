Top 10 world news: Iranian nuclear scientist assassinated, Navalny on Putin, and more!

As per reports, Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated. He was known as the 'father' of Iran's nuclear program. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has kept up the heat on Vladimir Putin as he urged the European Parliament to target oligarchs around Putin. In Africa, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed has assured African envoys that he will protect civilians in Tigray region. Read this and much more in top 10 World news.

Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

Iranian media reported that the high-level nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh referred to as "Iran’s Robert Oppenheimer" was killed on Friday.

Target oligarchs around Putin, Navalny to European Parliament





Kremlin has denied allegations that it was behind Navalny's poisoning.

As Israel, Saudi Arabia cool tensions, Jordan's custodianship of al-Aqsa mosque under scrutiny



Last month, a UAE delegation had visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, a move which was criticised by Palestinian PM Muhammad Shtayyeh.

Saudi Arabia clamps down on corruption in major drive





The individuals in the net are involved with many ministries in Saudi Arabia

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon warns UK; wants referendum 'early in next parliament'



Sturgeon said the UK government's current opposition to the independence referendum, indyref2, was 'unsustainable'

Chinese doctors jailed for harvesting of organs from patients





Families in Anhui territory in China were fooled into marking counterfeit assent structures for organ harvesting

Ethiopian PM tells African envoys he will protect civilians in Tigray





A statement issued after their meeting made no mention of talks with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to end fighting

First African-American cardinal readies for 'princehood'





The 72-year old Washington archbishop, who is currently under quarantine ahead of the big day in the Vatican on Saturday, shows no sign of pre-ceremony nerves

Denmark to dig up 'zombie mink' that resurfaced from mass graves





Denmark is facing a new horror, as cadavers of the culled minks have re-emerged from the earth, as per footage from local channels

More than 3 billion people affected by water shortages: Report





A report titled 'The State of Food and Agriculture 2020:Overcoming water challenges in agriculture' by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations published on Thursday shows fresh water available for each person has plunged by a fifth over two decades