As Israel, Saudi Arabia cool tensions, Jordan's custodianship of al-Aqsa mosque under scrutiny

The al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has become a point of contention for Jordan amid reports the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been manoeuvring for control of Islam's holiest site.

Jordan's fears were raised in August after the US, UAE, and Israel in a joint statement said: "All Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the al-Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem’s other holy sites should remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths.”

The announcement of restoration of diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates not only sent shockwaves in West Asia, the US, UAE, and Israel joint statement further antagonised Jordan.

Amman was further alarmed after a reported meeting between Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. Last month, a UAE delegation had visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli forces, a move which was criticised by Palestinian PM Muhammad Shtayyeh.

Shtayyeh said: “Al-Aqsa Mosque shall be entered through the gate of its owners [Jordanian and Palestinian authorities], not through the gate of the Israeli occupation.”

Jordan has been the official custodian of Christian and Muslim holy places in Jerusalem since 1924 after Sharif Hussein who started the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire was acclaimed as the custodian of Jerusalem's holy sites.

Jordan remained the custodian of holy places in Jerusalem even after it gave up its claim over the occupied West Bank in 1988. Israel and Jordan later recognised Jordan's role as a religious custodian after concluding the Wadi Araba peace treaty in 1994.

Amid the developments, the Jordanian foreign ministry released a statement saying: "the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and Haram al-Sharif with its 144 dunams (35.5 acres), is a mosque exclusively for Muslims, and they alone have the right to pray there".

"International law affirms that it is not permissible for occupying powers to change the status quo," Jordan said, referring to Israel. It further said that, "Israel, the occupying power in occupied East Jerusalem, must respect its obligations under international law and international humanitarian law, and respect the legal and historical status quo. Israel must also respect the sanctity of the mosque, the feelings of Muslims and Jordan's role in caring for the holy sites."