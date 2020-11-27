Saudi Arabia clamps down on corruption in major drive

Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption Nazaha has said that it recently handled criminal cases involving 226 citizens and expatriates. Saudi Arabia is cracking down on corruption and unlawful deals. A big case involves a number of civilian employees and officers at Saudi Arabia's Defense Ministry.

These individuals were allegedly involved in corruption and carried out dubious transactions in addition to being involved in bribery, influence peddling and money laundering among other crimes.

As per an official quoted by Gulf News, these corrupt individuals made gains of millions of dollars.

The anti-corruption watchdog has interrogated at least 48 individuals out of which 19 are employees at the Defence Ministry.

As per news reports, a financial representative at Saudi Arabia's Finance Ministry is also on the radar. This official is alleged to have received a bribe of USD 30,000 from firms having links within the government

Other than these cases, a director of quality management in one of the kingdom’s regions has been arrested.

A retired major general is in the net for receiving bribes as well.

Other cases involved people connected with health and education ministries.