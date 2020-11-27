Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

Iran's defence ministry said today top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated.

Fakhrizadeh's bodyguard was reportedly killed. The high-level nuclear scientist is referred to as "Iran’s Robert Oppenheimer" and is known as the "father" of Iran's nuclear programme.

According to reports, Fakhrizadeh's assassination took place in Absard in Tehran's Damavand county.

Terrorists reportedly bombed a car before opening fire at Fakhrizadeh's car.