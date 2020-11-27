Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh assassinated

Source: WION Web Team
Place: Iran Published: Nov 27, 2020, 07.51 PM(IST)

Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Iranian media reported that the high-level nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh referred to as "Iran’s Robert Oppenheimer" was killed on Friday.

Iran's defence ministry said today top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated.

Fakhrizadeh's bodyguard was reportedly killed. The high-level nuclear scientist is referred to as "Iran’s Robert Oppenheimer" and is known as the "father" of Iran's nuclear programme.

According to reports, Fakhrizadeh's assassination took place in Absard in Tehran's Damavand county. 

Terrorists reportedly bombed a car before opening fire at Fakhrizadeh's car.

 

Read in App