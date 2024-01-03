Top 10 world news: Iran twin blasts, Israel-Hamas updates, and more

Twin blasts near late general Qasem Suleimani's grave in Iran claimed at least 103 lives and injured 140 others. Soleimani was a major figure in Iran's military apparatus and was killed in a US drone attack in the year 2020. In other news, it was revealed that a 35-year-old man impersonated an Israeli soldier and joined IDF. He even posed with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

The explosions took place on the fourth anniversary of Qasem Soleimani's killing in a US drone strike in Iraq..

Roi Yifrah impersonated a soldier, infiltrated the Gaza war, stole weapons, and posed with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Charged with weapons offences, he claims to be a paramedic defending Israel.

The state CID said it has the information of 15 agents, who had promised to facilitate the alleged illegal immigration and that it will soon question them.

India's apex court said there was 'no ground to transfer the investigation from SEBI to SIT (Special Investigation Team)'. It added that George Soros-led Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)'s report cannot be used as a basis for a report by a statutory body like SEBI.

The calendar year of 2023 saw a massive rise of 60 per cent in UPI transactions as compared to 74 billion recorded in 2022.

Even as Trump faces multiple bans over the Capitol riot, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll has found that Republicans in the US are more sympathetic to his supporters who stormed the government office.

Jin Jeong-hwa, a party supporter who was a witness at the scene of the stabbing, said the incident clearly showed the need for stronger and professional security protection for political leaders, not simply police who are deployed to monitor.

A former employee had described the island as a “Zen-like retreat" where topless women sunbathed while “meditative music” kept playing in the background.

This is the first time a virtual sexual offence case is being investigated by the police officials.