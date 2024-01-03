Man dies inside jet engine of aircraft at Salt Lake City International Airport

Police officials found a man dead inside a plane engine at Salt Lake City International Airport after they said that he breached an emergency exit door, climbed inside the engine of the jet and walked onto the tarmac.

30-year-old Kyler Efinger, who lived in Park City, was found lying unconscious inside an engine - which had been mounted to the wing of a commercial aircraft filled with passengers - by the police officers on Monday night (Jan 1), announced the Salt Lake City Police Department on Tuesday (Jan 2). The plane was standing on a de-icing pad and its engines were rotating.

The airport said that the man got onto the airport's secure ramp area through a terminal emergency exit and, “ran to the south end of the airport’s west runway where deicing operations were underway and crawled into an aircraft engine that was not running.”

Emergency responders discovered the man “unconscious and were not able to revive him,” said the airport. “It is unclear at this time what injuries caused the man’s death," it added. The police said that Efinger was a ticketed passenger and had a boarding pass to Denver.

Delta Air Lines said that their Flight 2348 was about to depart for San Francisco, but it returned to the gate and all 95 passengers were deplaned. Finally, the flight was cancelled.

Police receive call from store manager

The police officials reached the airport airport around 10 pm (local time) after a store manager called 911 from the airport and who reported a disturbance which involved a passenger inside a terminal, said the police in a press release. The details of the disturbance are still being investigated by the police.

The police said that Efinger went through one of the emergency exit doors of the terminal and onto the outdoor ramp area of the airport.

Watch: India: Gujarat probes 'Donkey Flight', 55 questions asked to passengers so far The police found the man during the search and later discovered his personal items - like clothes and shoes - on one of the runways.

When Efinger was found by the police, he was unconscious and “partially inside” one of the wing-mounted engines of the commercial plane which were still rotating. The police added, “The specific stage of engine operation remains under investigation.”

“SLCPD officers and Airport Operations pulled the man from the engine’s intake cowling, secured the scene, began lifesaving efforts, and requested emergency medical services,” the release said.