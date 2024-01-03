Epstein hosted these celebrities, scientists and a royal family member at his infamous island

As the list of people related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is likely to be made public in the days ahead, the disgraced American financer's Little St James Island has again been making headlines for being notorious as a sex trafficking hub.

While Epstein was given the nickname “Little St Jeff,” locals called the place Paedophile Island. After the years-long sex trafficking trial of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, billionaire Stephen Deckoff purchased Epstein's island under his firm SD Investments.

According to ABC, a federal judge in New York City has given the orders for the unsealing of court documents related to connections of Epstein.

Who all were hosted at Jeffrey Epstein's island?

One of the members of the Royal Family, as well as celebrities and scientists, were infamously hosted by Epstein, a level three registered sex offender. The US Virgin Islands attorney general described Epstein's island as “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault,” in a criminal complaint filed against him.

The complaint added, “Epstein and his associates could avoid detection of their illegal activity from the Virgin Islands and federal law enforcement, and prevent these young women and underage girls from leaving freely and escaping the abuse,” according to the Independent.

A former employee described the island as "a Zen-like retreat" for Epstein who visited the place frequently in those days leading up to his 2008 conviction. As per his employees, the disgraced financier often strolled throughout the island while "meditative music" kept playing in the background and topless women sunbathed.

As per the news outlet, notable figures like comedian Chris Tucker, Victoria’s Secret magnate Les Wexner, actor Kevin Spacey, model Naomi Campbell, physicist Stephen Hawking, Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, Nobel laureate Lawrence Krauss and former Tony Blair aide Lord Peter Mandelson visited Epstein's island.

It was also reported that former US President Bill Clinton was also a frequent visitor to Epstein's island.

According to ABC, Clinton's name appeared more than 50 times on the guest list, which will soon be disclosed to the public.