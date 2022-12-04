Top 10 world news: Iran disbands morality police, US on Russian military stockpiles, and more

After two months of intense protest sparked by the custodial death of a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code—headscarf—Iran has finally scrapped its morality police units, its top judicial officer reportedly said. In other news, the United States' National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Saturday (December 3) that the Russian forces in Ukraine are using up ammunition "quite quickly".

US believes Russia using up military stockpiles ‘more rapidly’ than it can replenish

The United States' National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Saturday (December 3) that the Russian forces in Ukraine are using up ammunition "quite quickly". Despite the recent attacks on missile infrastructure, US intelligence believes that fighting in parts of Ukraine has been slowing down.

Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island of Java erupted, spewing large gas clouds and a river of lava, on early Sunday. This prompted the authorities to issue the highest level warning and begin the evacuation of at least 93 residents of East Java province to shelters.

Gunmen in Nigeria’s state Katsina killed at least a dozen worshippers in a mosque including the chief imam after they opened fire and subsequently kidnapped several others, late Saturday, said a report by Reuters citing local residents.



China may face COVID-19 disaster if harsh lockdowns lifted, experts predict

As per the experts, the zero-COVID strategy of China was a good approach when the pandemic had begun because it managed to keep the number of cases low. But, in the last three years, the world has changed and health services are now fully prepared to provide Covid treatments and deal with outbreaks.

Iranian authorities, on Sunday, executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, said the state-run news agency, IRNA. The country’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence against those accused of “the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping”.

Dozens of protesters in Syria’s southern city of Sweida stormed the governor’s office, on Sunday, over worsening economic conditions in the country. Subsequently, the demonstration turned violent and led to the death of a protester and a police officer while at least seven others were injured, according to reports.



Zelensky says $60 price cap on Russian oil is ‘not serious’, won’t push Moscow into ending war

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that a $60 price cap per barrel on seaborne Russian oil, imposed by the G7 (Group of Seven), the European Union and Australia, is "not serious".

In a rare move, the US military informed its allies as well as adversaries of the docking of a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine for the first time at the remote island of Diego Garcia, located in the Indian Ocean, as part of the months-long deployment.