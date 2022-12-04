Iran executes four people accused of cooperating with Israel’s spy agency

Iranian authorities, on Sunday, executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, said the state-run news agency, IRNA. This comes after Tehran has also blamed Israel as one of the countries involved in the recent anti-hijab protests in the country and accused them of plotting a civil war in Iran.

Iran’s state media also said on Wednesday, that the country’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence against those accused of “the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping”.

Furthermore, the media report citing the country’s Revolutionary Guard said that they have arrested the network of people for their link to the Israeli spy agency and also past criminal records as they were allegedly attempting to disrupt the country’s security.

The four executed men were identified by the state news agency as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabadi, Milad Ashrafi and Manouchehr Shahbandi. On the other hand, three other members of the group were sentenced to five to 10 years in prison but were not identified.

The accused were also charged with stealing and destroying public and private property, said the media report. While the authorities alleged that they had weapons and received wages from the Israeli spy agency in cryptocurrency. Notably, reports suggest that the Iranian authorities have no evidence for the alleged crimes.

Another media report said that the detainees had been arrested in June, earlier this year, after a joint cooperation between the country’s Ministry of Intelligence and the Revolutionary Guards, and were sentenced on charges related to “intelligence cooperation with Israel.”



(With inputs from agencies)

