Israel carries out overnight air strikes against Hamas

Retaliating to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory, Israel on Sunday reported that it had carried out overnight air strikes against sites of the Hamas in the Gaza strip.

On Saturday, the Israeli army as per AFP reported that for the first in a month, a rocket had been fired from the Gaza strip towards Israel.

The Israeli army issued a statement claiming that "in response to the rocket fired toward Israeli territory, IDF fighter jets targeted overnight (Sunday) a weapons manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation."

According to the statement, the target was a location "where the majority of the organisation's rockets in the Gaza Strip are being manufactured."

It said that the Israeli Defense Forces had also destroyed "a Hamas terrorist tunnel in the Southern Gaza Strip."

The attack comes following the killing of two of its commanders by Israeli forces in the West Bank town of Jenin on Thursday, one of Gaza's most powerful armed groups, Islamic Jihad, pledged to retaliate.

Hamas military wing said that during Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, anti-aircraft missiles were employed.

According to an AFP report citing security sources in Gaza, two strikes were reportedly carried out in the south of the enclave, one targeting a military training facility near Khan Younis and the other in an unoccupied area close to Rafah.

Palestinian medical sources report no injuries, however, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said "The Zionist enemy is extending its aggression against our people by brutally bombarding the Gaza Strip, following its crime yesterday of executing the martyr Ammar Mufleh in Huwara."

(With inputs from agencies)

