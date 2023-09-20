Top 10 world news: India's Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill with overwhelming majority, & more

In a significant move, India's Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' or 'Women Reservation bill' with an overwhelming majority of 454 MPs in favor, while just two opposed it. Amidst rising tensions between India and Canada related to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, WION interviewed Dr. Vivek Mishra, a Fellow at ORF's Strategic Studies Programme. Dr. Mishra offered insights into Canada's stance on the Khalistani movement and its broader implications. He pointed out that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is engaging in vote bank politics to secure the necessary political support for his continued leadership, particularly relying on the New Democratic Party (NDP) for support.

Meanwhile, China has made a noteworthy development by establishing ground stations for its BeiDou satellite system on a disputed South China Sea island. This move is reportedly aimed at monitoring ships and providing reliable navigational guidance, according to state media reports.

Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament, on Wednesday passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' or 'Women Reservation bill'. While 454 MPs voted for the bill, two voted against it.

As tensions brew between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, WION reached out to Dr. Vivek Mishra, a Fellow with ORF's Strategic Studies Programme, to dissect the situation and offer a nuanced perspective on Canada's stance regarding the Khalistani movement and its broader implications. Dr. Mishra said that Trudeau is playing vote bank politics to keep the political support he needs to remain in power. He highlighted that the Trudeau government heavily relies on support from the New Democratic Party (NDP).

China has installed ground stations for its BeiDou satellite system in the disputed South China Sea island in order to “monitor ships” and “support reliable navigational guidance”, the state media reported.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday (September 20), revealed details of 43 people associated with a terror-gangster network having links to Canada, amid strained diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In a shocking development amidst strained diplomatic ties between India and Canada, a link between the Khalistan movement and Pakistan has come to the fore.

Food giant Kraft Heinz, which is reportedly the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, has taken a proactive step by issuing a recall of over 83,000 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices due to a choking safety concerns. Kraft Heinz made the announcement on Tuesday (September 19), revealing that the voluntary recall was prompted by the discovery that one of its wrapping machines had allowed thin strips of film to remain on the cheese slices even after the wrapper was removed.

In India, men make up nine out of every 10 legislators. The bleak data is arguably influenced by the still poor social status of women.

The separatist ethnic Armenian forces agreed to a Russian proposal of ceasefire on Wednesday (September 20), almost 24 hours after Azerbaijan's army launched an offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh to take control of the autonomous region.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed three venues for the 2024 T20 World Cup that will be hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The confirmation came on Wednesday, September 20 with three cities - Dallas, Florida, and New York set to stage the carnival of the shortest version of cricket in 2024. The T20 World Cup will be the first time the USA hosts a major ICC event, having previously served as home ground for West Indies during several bilateral series in the past.