Trudeau playing vote bank politics, Canada meddling in India's affairs: Expert rips into Ottawa

As tensions brew between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, WION reached out to Dr. Vivek Mishra, a Fellow with ORF's Strategic Studies Programme, to dissect the situation and offer a nuanced perspective on Canada's stance regarding the Khalistani movement and its broader implications. Dr. Mishra said that Trudeau is playing vote bank politics to keep the political support he needs to remain in power. He highlighted that the Trudeau government heavily relies on support from the New Democratic Party (NDP).

"The Trudeau government is banking on peripheral support by the NDP - a political party that openly supports Khalistanis and ignores their wrongdoing and even illegal citizenship. If the NDP pulls its support today, the Trudeau govt will fall. So the motivation is obvious," he said adding, "The Canadian government should do some soul-searching here. They have willfully let relations with India fall precipitously and we know that the support of political representations inside Canada like the NDP has played a key role."

"But broadly, the Liberal Party has been sympathetic to these causes since Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau's father. However, these are different times, and don't expect India to let the Canadian government's false allegations pass," he added.

Dr. Mishra strongly criticised Canada's allegations, describing them as "an absolute travesty of statecraft."

He argued that India should be more concerned about Canada's interference in its internal affairs. Dr. Mishra pointed to the substantial impact of economic and human resources mobilised in Canada through Khalistani factions, which he says "is challenging India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Bilateral relations and geopolitical ramifications

Mishra said Canada has lost its standing in Asia, potentially impacting its Indo-Pacific policy and diminishing its role in the Indian Ocean.

"In one fell swoop, Canada has lost Asia. Ottawa's faltering relationship with Canada has now met with India's snub on Trudeau's stand. Expect the bilateral relations to go south for a while at least. Most of all, Canada can kiss its Indo-Pacific policy goodbye, or operate without any anchor in the Indian Ocean, which will not have much worth anyway," he told WION.

The expert questioned Canada's attempts to form collectives through alliances like the five-eyes (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States), suggesting that countries would be hesitant to level allegations against India without substantial evidence.

"No country is going to base expectations, least of all their bilateral ties on allegations by a partner, which stands on flimsy grounds," the expert noted.

Khalistani sentiments in British Columbia

Lastly, Mishra pointed out British Columbia as "a hotspot for nurturing Khalistani sentiments inside Canada." He cited specific incidents, such as the murder of Nijjar, the defacement of Hindu temples, and threats to Indian diplomats, all originating from this province.

"We hope that the Canadian opposition should make this issue front and centre and expose the current Liberal party's agenda on this issue," he concluded.