Food giant Kraft Heinz recalls Singles American cheese slices due to 'choking' concerns

Food giant Kraft Heinz, which is reportedly the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, has taken a proactive step by issuing a recall of over 83,000 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices due to a choking safety concerns. Kraft Heinz made the announcement on Tuesday (September 19), revealing that the voluntary recall was prompted by the discovery that one of its wrapping machines had allowed thin strips of film to remain on the cheese slices even after the wrapper was removed.

"If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard," the company reportedly said.

The recall specifically pertains to two product categories - 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese products with a use-by date falling between January 10, 2024, and January 27, 2024 and

Three-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a use-by date between January 9, 2024, and January 13, 2024.

Customer complaints

The issue came to light following several customer complaints concerning the presence of plastic film adhering to the cheese slices. Six customers reported experiencing choking or gagging after consuming the affected products, media reports said.

However, fortunately, no injuries were reported. Kraft assured the public that there have been no reports of injuries or significant health problems associated with the recalled cheese slices.

Actions taken

Kraft Heinz has addressed the problem by rectifying the wrapping machine responsible for the issue and conducting thorough inspections of all other processing machines to prevent future incidents. Customers who have purchased the recalled items have the option to return these items to the store of purchase. It is reported that the customer can then receive an exchange or a refund, according to Kraft.

In July, 2023, Kraft Heinz Company announced a more than $400 million investment to build one of the largest automated CPG distribution centers in North America.

Located in DeKalb, Ill., the 775,000 square-foot national distribution facility will feature state-of-the-art automation technology and national railway access, enabling Kraft Heinz to drive greater supply chain efficiencies and distribute its products to retail and food service customers faster than ever. The facility is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the region.

