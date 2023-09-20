UK to install first-of-its-kind sculpture honouring the 'Strength of Hijab'

The United Kingdom is set to unveil a new sculpture that, as per reports, will be the first of its kind. The sculpture is designed to celebrate women who wear hijabs and is called "Strength of the Hijab" and is designed by Luke Perry, an English artist known for his monumental sculptures.

Perry is known for his sculptures that celebrate under-represented peoples and their heritage.

Strength of Hijab

The sculpture will be installed in Britain's second-largest city, Birmingham. To be exact, it will be placed in the Smethwick area of the West Midlands in October.

As per Middle East Monitor, the sculpture was commissioned by a local charity, Legacy West Midlands, and is five metres tall (around 16ft) and weighs about a tonne.

Talking to the press, Perry said: "The Strength of the Hijab is a piece which represents women who wear hijabs of the Islamic faith, and it's really there because it's such an underrepresented part of our community, but such an important one.

Controversial sculpture

Perry, as per BBC, has previously designed the 'Black British History is British History' sculpture.

"They need visibility, it's so important, so working with the community to come up with the designs has been really exciting because we didn't know what it was going to look like until now," he said about the 'Strength of Hijab' sculpture.

The 'Black British History is British History' sculpture was designed by Perry and Canaan Brown, and was installed in Winson Green in May. However, shortly after it was installed, the sculpture was defaced.

As per BBC, Perry has acknowledged that the upcoming sculpture could also be controversial.

"There's a possibility that this piece could be controversial for many different reasons."

However, as per the artist, it is important to represent all of UK's citizens.

"I don't feel like any of them are valid, but people do, there are a lot of people who object to the differences that we have in our communities, and would like them to be more divided."

"But the future of our country is about what unites us, not what pulls us apart, which is why it's important to have representation across the whole of the UK, of everybody that lives here."

"The reaction has been really, really positive," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

