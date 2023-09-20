'What animals go through,' beach goers rescue three seal pups caught in fishing net. Watch video here

Beach goers at a South African beach on Saturday rescued three small seal pups from the clutches of a man-made danger — a fishing net.

The amazing rescue happened in the West Coast National Park in South Africa.

Video of the rescue goes viral

While walking the beach, members of the public saw the seal pups in distress. Jumping to their rescue, they cut through the nets.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media. You can watch the heart-warming video here:

The video was captured by James Suter, a private guide and filmmaker, who shared it on Instagram.

In it, you can see how the seal pups run back to the sea after being freed from the clutches of the fish net. Posting the video, Suter wrote: "Yesterday we were in the West Coast National Park in South Africa. Fortunately, we were able to rescue three seals that were entangled in a net. In this video, you can only see two of them - so grateful they all made it."

"It was a very tangible reminder of how important it is to educate ourselves, clean up our beaches and work to ensure plastic and things like this are not in our oceans. There is so much plastic and other waste, I can't imagine what animals go through," he added.

What the animals go through

As per World Animal Protection, an international non-profit organisation that for over 50 years has been working for animal welfare, every year thousands of marine animals die due to human fishing gear.

"Every year, over 136,000 whales, dolphins, seals and turtles are caught in ghost gear – lost, discarded or abandoned fishing equipment."

On its website, the organisation reports that humans abandon around 640,000 tonnes of the so-called ghost gear in the ocean. These fishing gear can take as much as 600 years to break down.

"A staggering 640,000 tonnes, the equivalent of 52,000 London double decker buses, or 12 Sydney Harbour Bridges of ghost gear is left in our oceans annually. Some of these nets are bigger than football pitches."

As per the animal welfare organisation, fishing gears that are made to "capture and kill" marine animals "continues to do this after it’s left in the ocean."

(With inputs from agencies)

