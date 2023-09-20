NIA issues details of terror-gangster network with links to Canada

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday (September 20), revealed details of 43 people associated with a terror-gangster network having links to Canada, amid strained diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The NIA, taking to its official X handle, also asked people to share information about properties, assets or businesses owned by these individuals which can be further taken over by the central government.

It has also asked to share details of their business partners, workers, employees, and collection agents.

In its post, the NIA issued pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Joginder Singh.

"Persons shown in photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. If any of you has any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or in the name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373," the NIA said on X.

The agency also unveiled that the majority of these gangsters were based out of Canada.

This comes amidst rising tensions between India, and Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Monday (September 18), accused the Indian government of being involved in the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, one of the prominent secessionist faces who operated from Canada.

Notably, the 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada.

India-Canada issue travel advisories

On Wednesday (September 20), both India and Canada issued travel advisories cautioning their respective nationals against travelling to the countries.

“In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution,” the travel advisory issued by India reads.

“Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”

On the other hand, the Canadian government said, “Avoid all travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir due to the unpredictable security situation."

"There is a threat of terrorism, militancy, civil unrest, and kidnapping. This advisory excludes travelling to or within the Union Territory of Ladakh. Avoid gatherings and demonstrations," the Canadian government said.

(With inputs from agencies)



