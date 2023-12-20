Top 10 world news: India's Lok Sabha passes criminal law bills, EU agrees on migrants, and more

Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament of India, has passed criminal law bills which seek to replace older laws, some of them made in colonial times. In other news the European Union has agreed on new rules that will ensure that tackling migrant crisis does not remain a responsibility of just a few countries in the bloc. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

The three bills passed are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita which will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.



Europe has been dealing with the issue of migrants for nearly a decade. Especially countries like Italy, who are at the borders of the bloc, have seen scores of migrants landing on their shores after making perilous sea journey on vessels that are hardly seaworthy. Such countries have been demanding that responsibility of tackling the migrant issue should not fall on their shoulders alone

JN.1 variant in India: The variant is characterised by increased transmissibility, its symptoms overlap with other viral infections, including fever, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, sore throat, mild gastrointestinal symptoms, and loss of taste or smell.

The Russian leader also stressed that the business ties between the two nations were also booming, with bilateral trade turnover already reaching $200 billion ahead of schedule.

Minnesota unveils a new state flag design by Andrew Prekker, departing from the criticised current flag. The winning design features blue panels representing lakes and Minnesota's shape, with a northern star.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine missed a chance of peace when it refused to agree to a draft peace deal in 2022

"If someone gives us any information, we would definitely look into it," Modi said.

There already is a global concern about role social media plays to sway opinion of voters during elections. The arrival of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has further complicated things just as it has fundamentally affected the direction the tech industry would be headed towards



South Korean students are suing the government, claiming their college entrance exam ended early. The timing error disrupted the crucial Suneung exam, impacting over half a million students.