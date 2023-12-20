LIVE TV
Lok Sabha passes three criminal law bills, replacing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act

New DelhiEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Dec 20, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
main img

Lok Sabha passes criminal laws Photograph:(Agencies)

Story highlights

The three bills passed are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita which will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

The Indian Parliament on Wednesday (Dec 20) passed the three revised criminal law bills, along with certain new amendments moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The three bills passed are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita which will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively. 

