Lok Sabha passes three criminal law bills, replacing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act
The three bills passed are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita which will replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.
The Indian Parliament on Wednesday (Dec 20) passed the three revised criminal law bills, along with certain new amendments moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(More to follow)