US: Minnesota panels unveils new state flag design

Minnesota has unveiled a new state flag design, marking the end of a competition initiated to address concerns about the current flag's perceived offensiveness to Native Americans.

The winning design, submitted by 24-year-old artist and writer Andrew Prekker from Luverne, departs significantly from the existing flag, which has been sas a "cluttered genocidal mess."

Prekker's winning proposal features a light blue right panel symbolising the state's numerous lakes, juxtaposed with a navy blue left panel resembling the outline of Minnesota.

An eight-pointed northern star adds a distinctive element to the design. The current flag incorporates the state seal, depicting a pioneer standing beside a rifle and a Native American on horseback with a spear – a composition criticised for its complexity and controversial imagery.

The design that stood out

Amidst over 2,600 submissions, Prekker's design stood out to the commission appointed by the State Legislature to revamp both the flag and the state seal. His vision aims to create a flag that all Minnesotans, including Indigenous communities historically excluded, can embrace with pride and see themselves represented.

The commission, tasked with redesigning both the flag and the state seal, will present the winning design to the Legislature and governor by January 1 for final approval. The anticipated debut of the new flag is slated for May 11, coinciding with Minnesota's 166th birthday.

In addition to the flag redesign, the commission voted last week to implement changes to the state seal. The chosen design features a loon, the state bird, striking a pose amid waves, wild rice, pine trees, and stars – elements representing the distinct features of Minnesota. Despite the changes, the new seal maintains the original seal's shape, typography, and pattern, adopted in 1858, the year Minnesota became a state.

The selection process stirred passionate debates and introspection among Minnesotans as they envisioned their state's identity portrayed on a flag. Some defended the existing seal, asserting it was not racist, while others expressed concerns about the representation of farmers. The plethora of submissions included varied interpretations, from a loon with laser eyes to a Labrador in a lush field.

Though critiques emerged, with some deeming the winning design "boring" or "too nationalist," others applauded its simplicity. Prekker's initial design included a green stripe representing nature and agriculture, but it was later removed, sparking curiosity about the decision.

The competition, as highlighted by artist Sarah Agaton Howes, prompted uncomfortable yet necessary conversations about Minnesota's history and the evolving narrative of the state.