Peace talks with Ukraine 'not relevant', says Kremlin on Zelensky's proposal

The Kremlin on Wednesday (Dec 20) said that currently there was no basis for peace talks with Ukraine over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and that such negotiations were 'not relevant' currently. Kremlin also dismissed the peace plan Ukraine had proposed saying it was absurd.

"We really consider that the topic of negotiations is not relevant right now," said Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as he interacted with reporters.

Peskov accused the UK of sinking chances of a peace in 2022 when it pressured Ukraine to refuse to agree to a draft deal which was drawn up shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"After that, there were no prerequisites for negotiations - and there were even fewer prerequisites after Ukraine actually legally prohibited any negotiations with the Russian side," Peskov said.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Fatigue builds among Kyiv allies × Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. In October last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree making Ukraine talks with Russia "impossible". The decree was signed after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Peskov on Wednesday said that Zelensky's "peace formula" had flaws as it was seeking peace without participation from Russia.

"To say the least, this is an absurd process," Peskov said.

Zelensky has proposed 10-point peace plan which calls for cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of Russian soldiers from Ukraine and restoration of Ukraine's borders with Russia.

'Foreign' elements are destabilising Russia: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that foreign agents were helping Ukraine to destabilise Russia. He has called for "severe" response to such attempts.

"The Kyiv regime with direct support of foreign special services has taken the path of terrorist methods, practically state terrorism," Putin said in a video address.

"These are acts of sabotage against civilian sites, transport and energy infrastructure, attacks against civilians and representatives of authority," he said.

"The attempts by foreign special agents to destabilise the political and social situation in Russia must be severely stopped," Putin said in his address on security agency workers' day.

"Security services have no easy task. But you have all the necessary potential, all the possibilities in order to ensure the security of the state, of society and our citizens."