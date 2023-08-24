Top 10 world news: Indian PM raises border issue with China's Xi, Ukraine war updates, & more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 24) raised the border issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Speaking to reporters, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said Modi told Xi that “maintenance of peace, tranquillity in border areas and respecting LAC (Line of Actual Control)” is essential for the normalisation of India-China ties.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the Ukrainian military on Thursday claimed that it launched a "special operation" in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight. The announcement comes on the day when Ukraine was celebrating its independence day.

In other news, speaking for the first time at the BRICS summit, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday made a strong case for the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and sought revision of the Bretton Woods system.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at the sidelines of the BRICS summit where both leaders agreed to “expeditious de-escalation" in the eastern Ladakh region, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra briefed reporters on Thursday (Aug 24).

Ukrainian military on Thursday (Aug 24) claimed that it launched a "special operation" in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight. The defence ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) said they carried out the operation in cooperation with the navy in which their personnel entered the peninsula territory to achieve a specific “goal”.

Speaking for the first time at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (Aug 24) made a strong case for the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and sought revision of the Bretton Woods system—a global financial architecture created by the US-led West after the end of World War II.

The Indian government has approved proposals worth $944 million (Rs 7,800 crore) to enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces. According to a statement issued by the defence ministry on Thursday (August 24), these proposals were approved by a Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Taiwan declared a significant move on Thursday (August 24), announcing plans to relax restrictions on Chinese business and group travellers. This decision marks a crucial step toward the revival of tourism exchanges with mainland China, potentially heralding a thaw in their strained relations.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, North Korea's foreign ministry called for an immediate halt to Japan's release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant into the ocean.

Roark Capital is buying the Subway, marking over 50 years of family ownership of the sandwich chain. According to a report by CNBC on Thursday (August 24), Subway reportedly sought $10 billion, a price that alienated many potential suitors, leaving only private equity firms to duke it out in an auction.

Even after having missed the GOP presidential debate Wednesday (Aug 23), former US president Donald Trump turned out to be the biggest newsmaker on social media on that night. He appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show instead, and took on his rivals, including Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

After watching Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Neymar tearing up the opposition with his skills over the years, his fans in India will finally get to watch him play live in the country this season.