‘She speaks in rhyme,’ Trump mocks VP Kamala Harris’s accent on Tucker’s show, Watch

Even after having missed the GOP presidential debate Wednesday (Aug 23, former US president Donald Trump turned out to be the biggest newsmaker on social media on that night.

He appeared on the Tucker Carlson Show instead, and took on his rivals, including Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

Trump’s remarks on Kamala Harris in particular generated much engagement on social media. Trump attacked Harris while speaking to Carlson and mocked her accent while saying that she "speaks in rhyme."

Trump’s attack on Harris

When Carlson asked Trump about the possibility of Kamala Harris becoming the next Democratic presidential candidate, Trump reacted by saying, “Well, not really...”

He added, “She has some bad moments. Her moments are almost as bad as it is. I think his (Joe Biden) is worse, actually. Yeah. She speaks in, in rhyme. And, it's weird., but she has bad moments.”

"Well, the way she talks, (mocking tone) the bus will go here and then the bus will go there because that's what buses do. And it's weird. The whole thing is weird. This is not a president of the United States future. And, I think they probably have some kind of a primary and other people will get involved," the 45th further said.

Trump takes on Biden

Before hounding Harris with his verbal attacks, Trump targeted Joe Biden, who he claimed was “worse mentally than physically.”

Trump commented on how Biden looked while enjoying on beach. “This beach is seeming to play a big role, but they love pictures of him (Biden) on the beach. I think it looks terrible on the beach. Well, he can't walk through the sand. You know, sand is not that easy to walk through, but when he walks, he can't walk through the sand. And there's somebody in there that looks fabulous at the beach. I think he looks horrible at the beach. Plus the beach doesn't represent what the president is supposed to be doing?”

"You’re supposed to be working. You’re supposed to be getting ahead of that horrible, horrible war that we’re very much involved in with Russia. And Ukraine. You could do that. You could do that very easily. I believe you could do that very well. I don’t believe he could do it because he’s just incompetent. But that’s a war that should end immediately, not because of one side or the other, but because hundreds of thousands of people are being killed,” He said in the interview.