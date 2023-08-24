Emotional Allu Arjun gives Sukumar a tight hug after National Film Award Best Actor win - watch

Allu Arjun is on cloud nine after he bagged his first National Award for his blockbuster hit film Pushpa: The Rise, Part 1. Today, the 69th National Film Awards were announced, and the Telugu star won the Best Actor award for his brilliant performance in the film. With the big win, Allu Arjun made history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win a National Award for Best Acting.



Soon after the winners were announced, a video of Allu celebrating his historic win took the internet by storm. The clip shows Arjun with the entire team of Pushpa, director Sukumar, and his family.

Vivek Agnihotri wins National Award for The Kashmir Files, dedicates award to 'victims of terrorism'



Overjoyed Arjun can be seen tightly hugging Sukumar, while everybody present in the room can be seen clapping and congratulating each other.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the video on X, previously known as Twitter. The post read.''Maverick director @aryasukku and our producers #NaveenYerneni garu and #RaviShankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star @alluarjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards. #Pushpa #ThaggedheLe (sic)."

Party for Pushpa #AlluArjun and team in #Hyderabad. The Icon Star is the first #Telugu actor to win a #NationalAward in 69 years off #TeluguCinema. pic.twitter.com/L76gReGG6u — Sai Suresh K (@SaiSureshK99) August 24, 2023 ×

Rashmika Mandanna, who played Srivalli, the love interest of Allu's character in the film, congratulated the actor. Reposting the video of Allu celebrating the big win, Rashmika wrote, ''Pushpa Rajjjjjjj.. 🔥 asal #ThaggedheLe.. 💃🏻💃🏻🥳 congratulationsssssss

@alluarjun.. party timeeeeee.. 💃🏻😁.''

Written and directed by Pushpa, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Allu Arjun's starrer film Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres in December 2021. The action drama garnered a lot of attention and praise from fans as well as critics, and the movie's action, songs like ''Saami Saami'',''Oo Antava Mawa'', and dialogues quickly became an internet obsession.

The first part of the film went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film.

Pushpa Part 2

After the mega-success of the first part, the makers are currently working on the second part of the film Pushpa: The Rule. The second instalment of the franchise will have a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE