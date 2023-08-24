Vivek Agnihotri wins National Award for The Kashmir Files, dedicates award to 'victims of terrorism'

As filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards, the director dedicated the win to "all the victims of terrorism, especially the Kashmiri Hindus”. Agnihotri's 2022 film The Kashmir Files narrated the story of the Hindu exodus of 1990 in Kashmir. Despite multiple controversies around the film, it emerged as the surprise blockbuster of 2022. Agnihotri's wife, actress Pallavi Joshi bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the same film. Vivek Agnihotri, who is currently in the US, said he was made aware of the big win when his phone started ringing non-stop. “The National Film Award is India’s most prestigious award. I have always said that The Kashmir Files was never my film, it is the people’s film. I am just the medium," said the maker in a statement post the win.

The filmmaker said he dedicates the “victory” to those who have been victims of terrorism in the country. “The terrorism that Kashmiri Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims have faced, the film is their voice. It has voiced their pain, which the whole world has heard now.



We worked day in and day out to take it to the world and now the National Award has validated our hard work. I and my production house dedicate this victory to all the victims of terrorism especially the Kashmiri Hindus, and to every Indian who has been a victim of terrorism,” he said.



Joshi meanwhile said she was 'happier' that The Kashmir Files had bagged a National Award for national integration.



"I am in Chicago right now for the promotion of our new film 'The Vaccine War'. I am very happy about winning this award, of course, every actor will be happy but I am happier that our film won the 69th National Award in the category of Best National Integration because that is very important for us. I dedicate this award to the entire Kashmiri Pundit community and all the prosecuted communities in the world who have suffered at the hands of terrorism," said the actress.