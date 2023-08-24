Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi's National Awards win: A wonderful moment for all of us

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's critically acclaimed 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi won big at the 69th National Film Awards. The film, which was released in February 2022, has already fetched numerous awards in the past year. Now, the film has fetched National Film Awards 2023 in 5 major categories.

The film has won the National Award in 5 major categories. The award for Best Editing was won by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Moreover, the film also took home an award for Best Screenplay (Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha) and an award for Best Dialogue ( Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia) and for Best Makeup.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi paved its journey through a lot of hurdles but successfully emerged as a national and global blockbuster. The film also ruled the box office windows with its massive collection of over Rs 2 billion globally.



“I’m happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, and nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy,” said Sanjay Leela Bhansali as Gangubai Kathiawadi won 5 awards at the 69th National Films Awards 2023.

“As far as cinema is celebrated from all over India, it is a wonderful moment for all of us. I’m too happy,” he added.

