National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon win top acting honours
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, The Kashmir Files and RRR won top honors at the 69th National Film Awards. Alia Bhatt won for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is the first National Award for Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon.
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, The Kashmir Files and RRR won top honors at the 69th National Film Awards. Alia Bhatt won for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will be sharing the award with Kriti Sanon for her performance in Mimi. The film also fetched Pankaj Tripathi the Best Supporting Actor award while Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress award for The Kashmir Files.
Meanwhile, Telugu star Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for his role in the smash Pushpa The Rising. This is the first National Award for Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film.
Gangubai Kathiawadi also fetched awards for Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Best Editing and Adapted Screenplay category.
RRR was awarded several technical awards including best special effects, action direction and choreography. RRR was also named as the best film providing wholesome entertainment
Young actor Bhavin Rabari won the Best Child Artiste award for his role in Chhhello Show which also won the best Gujarati film award.
The National Film Awards 2023 were announced on Wednesday at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. The 69th National Film Awards awarded the best of Indian cinema- across languages- released in the year 2021 - 22.
Ketan Mehta, the head of the jury of the feature film category announced the awards.
The winner of the Dadasahen Phalke Award- which is the highest honour in the country for cinema- will be announced at a later stage
Here are the key winners of the 69th National Film Awards:
Special Mentions- Kadaisi Vivasayi - Late Shri Nallandi
Jhilli - Aranya Gupta and Bitahn Biswas
Home - Indrans
Anur - Eyes on The Sunshine- Jahanara Begum
Best Feature Films across languages
Mishing Film - Boomba Ride
Assamese Film- Anur
Bengali- Kalkokkho
Hindi - Sardar Udham
Gujarati - Last Film Show (Chhello Show)
Kannada Film- 777 Charlie
Maithili Film- Samanantar
Marathi- Ekda Kay Zala
Malayalam - Home
Meiteilon - Eikhoigi Yum
Odiya- Pratikshya
Tamil - Kadaisi Vivasayi
Telugu - Uppena
Techincal awards
Action Direction - King Soloman, RRR
Best Choreography- Prem Rakshith, RRR
Special Effects- V Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Special Jury Award- Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah
Make Up - Preetisheel Singh D socuza, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Costume- Veera Kapoor, Sardar Udham
Production Design- Sardar Udham
Editing- Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali
Audiography- Chavittu, Jhilli, Sardar Udham
Screenplay- Nayattu(original), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Adapated)
Best Dialogue- Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Cinematography- Sardar Udham
Music
Female playback- Shreya Ghoshal
Male playback- kaala bhairava, rrr, kumoram
Best Lyrics- Chandrabose, Konda Polam
Best Music- Devi Sri Parasd, Pushpa
Background score- MM Keeravani, Pushpa
Acting
Child artist- Bhaviun Rabari, Chhello show
Supporting actress- Pallavi Joshi, The kashmir files
Supporting actor- Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Actress- Alia Bhatt- Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon - Mimi
Actor- Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise
Direction- Godavari, Nikhil Mahajan
Feature Films
Children's Film- Gandhi and Co
Film on Environment and Conservation- Aavasavyuham
Film on social issues- Anunaad
Nargis Dutt award for film on national integration- The Kashmir Files
Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment- RRR
Best Debut film- Meppadiyan
Best Feature Film- Rocketry The Nambi Effect
