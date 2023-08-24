National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon win top acting honours

Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, The Kashmir Files and RRR won top honors at the 69th National Film Awards. Alia Bhatt won for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will be sharing the award with Kriti Sanon for her performance in Mimi. The film also fetched Pankaj Tripathi the Best Supporting Actor award while Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress award for The Kashmir Files.



Meanwhile, Telugu star Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for his role in the smash Pushpa The Rising. This is the first National Award for Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film.



Gangubai Kathiawadi also fetched awards for Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Best Editing and Adapted Screenplay category.

RRR was awarded several technical awards including best special effects, action direction and choreography. RRR was also named as the best film providing wholesome entertainment



Young actor Bhavin Rabari won the Best Child Artiste award for his role in Chhhello Show which also won the best Gujarati film award.



The National Film Awards 2023 were announced on Wednesday at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. The 69th National Film Awards awarded the best of Indian cinema- across languages- released in the year 2021 - 22.



Ketan Mehta, the head of the jury of the feature film category announced the awards.

The winner of the Dadasahen Phalke Award- which is the highest honour in the country for cinema- will be announced at a later stage

Here are the key winners of the 69th National Film Awards:

Special Mentions- Kadaisi Vivasayi - Late Shri Nallandi

Jhilli - Aranya Gupta and Bitahn Biswas

Home - Indrans

Anur - Eyes on The Sunshine- Jahanara Begum

Best Feature Films across languages

Mishing Film - Boomba Ride

Assamese Film- Anur

Bengali- Kalkokkho

Hindi - Sardar Udham

Gujarati - Last Film Show (Chhello Show)

Kannada Film- 777 Charlie

Maithili Film- Samanantar

Marathi- Ekda Kay Zala

Malayalam - Home

Meiteilon - Eikhoigi Yum

Odiya- Pratikshya

Tamil - Kadaisi Vivasayi

Telugu - Uppena

Techincal awards

Action Direction - King Soloman, RRR

Best Choreography- Prem Rakshith, RRR

Special Effects- V Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Special Jury Award- Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah

Make Up - Preetisheel Singh D socuza, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Costume- Veera Kapoor, Sardar Udham

Production Design- Sardar Udham

Editing- Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali

Audiography- Chavittu, Jhilli, Sardar Udham

Screenplay- Nayattu(original), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Adapated)

Best Dialogue- Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography- Sardar Udham

Music

Female playback- Shreya Ghoshal

Male playback- kaala bhairava, rrr, kumoram

Best Lyrics- Chandrabose, Konda Polam

Best Music- Devi Sri Parasd, Pushpa

Background score- MM Keeravani, Pushpa

Acting

Child artist- Bhaviun Rabari, Chhello show

Supporting actress- Pallavi Joshi, The kashmir files

Supporting actor- Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Actress- Alia Bhatt- Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon - Mimi

Actor- Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise

Direction- Godavari, Nikhil Mahajan

Feature Films

Children's Film- Gandhi and Co

Film on Environment and Conservation- Aavasavyuham

Film on social issues- Anunaad

Nargis Dutt award for film on national integration- The Kashmir Files

Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment- RRR

Best Debut film- Meppadiyan

Best Feature Film- Rocketry The Nambi Effect

