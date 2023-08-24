Pankaj Tripathi dedicates his National Award to his late father: I’m at a loss of words
It's a bitter-sweet moment for actor Pankaj Tripathi who won the Best Supporting Actor National Film Award just days after losing his father. Tripathi won the award for his performance in Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The film also fetched its lead actress Kriti Sanon the Best Actress award.
While Tripathi was happy to receive the award, he also remembered his late father. Sharing his emotions, Tripathi said in a statement, "This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National Award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him. I’m at a loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her," said the actor.
About Mimi
Released in 2021, Mimi was directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. It was a remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, and starred Kriti Sanon in the eponymous lead who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple.
Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the film also starred Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, and Aidan Whytock.
On Wednesday, while Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Supporting Actor award, Allu Arjun took home Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise. Kriti Sanon shared her Best Actress National Award with Alia Bhatt who won for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
