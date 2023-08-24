Pankaj Tripathi dedicates his National Award to his late father: I’m at a loss of words 

It's a bitter-sweet moment for actor Pankaj Tripathi who won the Best Supporting Actor National Film Award just days after losing his father. Tripathi won the award for his performance in Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The film also fetched its lead actress Kriti Sanon the Best Actress award.



While Tripathi was happy to receive the award, he also remembered his late father. Sharing his emotions, Tripathi said in a statement, "This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National Award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him. I’m at a loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her," said the actor.