A diplomatic shift? Taiwan to ease restrictions on Chinese tourists

Taiwan declared a significant move on Thursday (August 24), announcing plans to relax restrictions on Chinese business and group travellers. This decision marks a crucial step toward the revival of tourism exchanges with mainland China, potentially heralding a thaw in their strained relations.

Back in 2019, Beijing halted individual tourism permits to Taiwan, a move widely interpreted as a reflection of deteriorating relations between the two nations. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's steadfast refusal to acknowledge China's sovereignty over Taiwan exacerbated these tensions. While Taiwan reopened its borders to most tourists in October of the previous year after enduring years of COVID-19-related closures, travellers from mainland China remained excluded.

A gradual reopening

The Mainland Affairs Council, responsible for cross-strait relations within the Taiwanese government, announced their intention to "loosen restrictions" on Chinese business travellers starting the following Monday. Additionally, starting from September 1, individual Chinese nationals will be permitted to apply to enter Taiwan from third-party countries.

Gradual increase in tourism

In a move signalling optimism, Taiwan also disclosed plans to allow Chinese tour groups to visit the island, with an initial daily cap of 2,000 visitors. However, specific dates for the resumption of group tours were not provided.

The policy shift includes a provision for reciprocal travel. Taiwanese tour groups will be allowed to travel to China, but again, the initial limit will be set at 2,000 individuals per day.

Seeking diplomatic reconciliation

Taiwan's decision to relax restrictions can be seen as a diplomatic overture to China. Jan Jyh-horng, a government spokesperson, expressed the hope that this move would pave the way for a broader resumption of exchanges between the two sides. He emphasised the importance of fostering positive responses from China.

Taiwan has experienced a significant decline in mainland Chinese tourists since President Tsai assumed office in 2016. This drop has been attributed to a more negative portrayal of Taiwan in Chinese media and Beijing's ban on group tours.

(With inputs from agencies)