N. Korea condemns Japan's Fukushima wastewater release, demands immediate halt

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, North Korea's foreign ministry called for an immediate halt to Japan's plans to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant into the ocean. The statement, conveyed via the official Korean Central News Agency, characterised the release as "dangerous" and claimed it posed a significant threat to global security and the future of humanity.

"Japan should immediately withdraw the dangerous release of radioactive wastewater which seriously threatens the lives, safety and the future of humanity," the statement said.

The Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant disaster, which occurred in 2011, resulted from a catastrophic 9.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami. These natural disasters led to the meltdown of three of the plant's reactors, resulting in a severe nuclear crisis.

Initiation of wastewater release

On August 24, Japan officially commenced the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the operator of the plant, estimated that this discharge would equate to the volume of water found in approximately 540 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

A live video broadcast by TEPCO depicted the start of the wastewater release. Engineers closely monitored the operation from their computer screens. The release began with the opening of valves near the seawater transport pumps at the plant.

Both the Japanese government and the operators of the nuclear plant have maintained that the wastewater release is safe. However, this action has garnered strong objections from various countries, including China.

International support and monitoring

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, has endorsed the plan to release the wastewater. IAEA monitors were present on-site during the procedure to ensure compliance with safety standards. TEPCO workers are scheduled to collect water samples for analysis.

The wastewater release has sparked controversy and public outcry. Prior to the release, a small protest took place near the plant site, and approximately 100 individuals protested outside TEPCO's headquarters in Tokyo. In South Korea, more than 10 people were arrested as they attempted to enter the Japanese embassy in Seoul to protest against the release.

China strongly criticised Japan's wastewater release plan, labelling it as "extremely selfish and irresponsible." China's Ministry of Environment expressed its intent to closely monitor and study the impact of the wastewater release on its waters.

TEPCO has been collecting contaminated water since 2011 as part of its efforts to cool down the damaged reactors. To date, they have accumulated approximately 1.34 million cubic meters of such water.

